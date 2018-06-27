SOCIETY

Long Beach's historic Rancho Los Cerritos to be renovated

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Plans to open never-before-seen areas of the historic Rancho Los Cerritos in Long Beach are in the works.



The two-story adobe was built in 1884 as a summer home and headquarters for a cattle operation.

It's a national, state and local historic landmark.

A newly built 1880s-style caretaker's cottage will open soon and serve as offices for the museum.

This will free up space in the historic home and museum officials have plans for the extra space.

Plans for the renovation include: two bedrooms, one that will reflect the owner's love of travel and a second bedroom that overlooks the gardens.

The plans include a living room marked by high ceilings and chandeliers.

The museum has kicked off a $6 million fundraising campaign to pay for the renovations.
