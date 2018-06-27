See what's brewing at 5 new coffee shops in Los Angeles

310 Coffee Company
11625 Washington Place, Mar Vista
Photo: Jobye-Kyle K./Yelp
310 Coffee Company offers coffee, tea, pastries and more in the coastal neighborhood of Mar Vista.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of classic espresso drinks like cortados, americanos, lattes and mochas. Cold brew and Asian kombucha (fermented sweet tea) are on tap as well.
Hungry? Come try a slice of fresh espresso bread with brown sugar topping, a gluten-free peanut butter cookie or buttery almond croissant. (You can check out the menu here.)
310 Coffee Company is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.
Yelper Jane H., who reviewed the shop on June 7, wrote, "This is an excellent coffee shop. They have a wonderful pastry collection, both savory and sweet options. I particularly liked the pistachio croissant, which I haven't seen anywhere else (though it could have used more pistachios). The espresso drinks are solid, and priced well."
"Cute little coffee shop around Mar Vista, with great service," said Yelper Connie M. "Got a cafe au lait and a blueberry scone, that went perfectly together."
310 Coffee Company is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Cafe Aficionado
8904 1/2 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
Photo: nicole v./Yelp
Cafe Aficionado is serving fresh coffee by Cal State University Northridge and features a pour over-style coffeemaker called the Chemex -- consisting of an hourglass-shaped glass flask with a conical funnel that adds rich flavor to your coffee brew.
Cafe Aficionado currently holds five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jenny M., who visited on June 3, wrote, "Love this place! Clean and friendly staff! I highly recommend it! You can support a local business and get yourself a nice cup of coffee. My personal favorite is the dirty chai! Amazing!"
And Cindy M. noted, "Good drinks! Wi-Fi! Friendly service! Parking! It has everything required to make it a good coffee shop! And I love that it is independently owned!"
Cafe Aficionado is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Round K
5616 San Vicente, Mid-City
Photo: May..Lene D./Yelp
Round K is a wholesale coffee roastery originating out of New York City that has been "roasting coffee beans from around the globe" since 2015, according to its business site.
Menu items are rotated daily and feature signature offerings like matte black lattes made with the Round K Hell Blend and almond milk; Korean egg cappuccinos with egg yolk and whipped cream; and Astronaut coffee that is billed as "a shot into the Mesosphere." (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Round K is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Camly N., who reviewed it on May 4, wrote, "Nothing but kind words for this coffee shop! The owners are genuine, their vision is spectacular and their coffee is quality."
And Yelper Joi J. shared, "I discovered Round K only a week ago, and I've been back three more times since -- yes they're that good! Their coffee is delicious! My favorite is the matte black latte."
Round K is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Second Round
207 N. Western Ave., Koreatown
Photo: second round/Yelp
Second Round is a place to score espresso, tea, ice cream and more in Koreatown. Come try one of the shop's draft specialties like Scarlet herbal nitro tea, Lamill cold brew or Health-Ade California grape kombucha.
Fresh desserts are on on offer as well, like chocolate croissants with extra chocolate filling, handmade waffles and charcoal ice cream (a Yelp favorite).
With a 4.5-star rating out of 53 reviews on Yelp, Second Round has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rafae P., who reviewed the business on June 8, wrote, "OMG draft kombucha iced tea. I am in love with this place! I would love to come back here for the tea. Cold brew is also amazing."
"This place is beautiful!" shared Yelper Julie C. "The ambience and decor of this cafe is very Instagram worthy. I got the ice cream latte, which was delicious. They top off a slightly frozen cold brew with the house milk ice cream. The ice cream isn't too sweet and is the right amount of milky."
Second Round is open from 10:30 a.m.-midnight on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Roo Coffee
1523 Griffith Park Blvd., Silver Lake
Photo: luna s./Yelp
Roo Coffee is an Australian spot to grab a morning cup of joe in Silver Lake. Located adjacent to Pine & Crane (a casual Chinese eatery), the cafe is part of the Down Under coffee wave that has made its appearance throughout Los Angeles.
Signature menu items include the Australian cappuccino, macadamia flat white, long black and piccolo (essentially a baby latte).
Fresh cafe fare is also on hand in the form of bowls, smoothies and avocado smash. (You can check out the full menu on Eater Los Angeles' site here.)
Roo Coffee is developing a local fan base with 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Adam M., who reviewed the shop on May 1, wrote, "Delicious coffee and very friendly staff! Honestly, they go out of their way to make me feel welcome as customer. Thank you for breaking that barista stereotype!"
"Very cute Australian coffee shop," said Yelper Lila H. "They have coffee and smoothies, what's not to like? And they make toast and pastries from Friends & Family."
Roo Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.