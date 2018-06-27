BUSINESS

New furniture store Z Living Concept brings live edge tables and more to Pasadena

Photo: Z Living Concept/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new boutique furniture store featuring contemporary minimalist designs has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Pasadena, called Z Living Concept, is located at 979 E. Colorado Blvd.

Handmade pieces by various independent designers are on offer, as well as furniture that blends traditional and modern styles.

Expect to find an assortment of home accessories like pillows, table runners and pendant lights, along with the establishment's collection of signature live edge tables, made from the natural curves of a single tree. (Visit the website here for the current online catalog.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Z Living Concept currently has a five-star rating.

Helena M., whoreviewed the new spot on May 22, wrote, "Walked by this place today and had to stop in! Such beautiful pieces! The owner Catherine was very sweet and fun to talk to. The live edge tables are so mesmerizing, I could look at them forever."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Z Living Concept is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebusinessshopping
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News