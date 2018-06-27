REAL ESTATE

Renting in Burbank: What will $2,200 get you?

333 Andover Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Burbank?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Burbank with a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

311 N. Buena Vista St.




Listed at $2,175/month, this 717-square-foot studio apartment is located at 311 N. Buena Vista St.

In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood floors. The complex features on-site laundry facilities plus multiple swimming pools and fitness centers. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

222 N. Buena Vista St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 222 N. Buena Vista St., which is listed for $2,150/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed per a deposit and pet rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

333 Andover Drive




Here's an 890-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 333 Andover Drive that's going for $2,130/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, look for wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, carpeting, h and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable.

(See the full listing here.)
