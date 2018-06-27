Ventura man arrested for sex crimes

A joint operation conducted by Ventura County authorities resulted in the arrest of a man who had texted sexually explicit pictures of himself to a person he believed was a minor. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
Ventura County authorities teamed up to remove a potential sexual predator from the streets earlier this month.

A joint operation conducted by the Lake Casitas Park Rangers and Ojai Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Ventura man who had texted sexually explicit pictures of himself to a person he believed was a minor.

The investigation began when authorities were made aware of a note left inside a public restroom near Lake Casitas. It was addressed to anybody interested in having sexual intercourse in the restroom.

After determining that 37-year-old Brian Hansen had left the note, authorities took him into custody on felony charges of sending harmful matter to a minor and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

Ojai detectives are encouraging anyone with additional information regarding inappropriate sexual behavior from Hansen to come forward and share it with them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimessextingbathroomsex crimearrestVenturaVentura CountyOjai
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News