Firefighters battle small brush fire burning near Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley

Smoke billows from a small brush fire burning in a hillside in Simi Valley near the Wood Ranch neighborhood and Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters in Simi Valley battled a small brush fire burning not far from homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Olsen Road near the Wood Ranch neighborhood. The brush fire was estimated to be between 8 and 10 acres, with more than 50 firefighters at the scene.


Olsen Road between Wood Ranch and Country Club were shut down as crews tried to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
