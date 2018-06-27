SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters in Simi Valley battled a small brush fire burning not far from homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Olsen Road near the Wood Ranch neighborhood. The brush fire was estimated to be between 8 and 10 acres, with more than 50 firefighters at the scene.
Fire in Simi Valley. pic.twitter.com/jtlEhRrGA3— noel (@noelyuuhh) June 27, 2018
Olsen Road between Wood Ranch and Country Club were shut down as crews tried to put out the blaze.
The cause of the fire was unknown.