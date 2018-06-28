FOOD & DRINK

Find pizza, pasta and more at Mid-City's new Alfredo's Pizza

Photo: Ali C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town for freshly baked pies. Called Alfredo's Pizza, the business is located at 5450 Pico Blvd., Suite 101, in Mid-City.

Featuring a chef with over 20 years of restaurant experience, the pizzeria delivers a piece of Italy to the city of Los Angeles, the eatery says on its site.

On the menu, expect to find an array of specialty pizzas like Alicia's Special with ricotta cheese, roasted red bell peppers and Italian sausage; and the Garden topped with black olives, mushrooms, sliced red onions, Roma tomatoes and bell peppers.

A build-your-own option is also on offer featuring toppings like artichokes, anchovies, salami, pesto, fresh garlic and more.

Craving Italian cuisine? Come try classic dishes such as eggplant Parmesan, lasagna or chicken marsala cooked in olive oil, marsala wine, butter and mushroom sauce. (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Alfredo's Pizza has been warmly received by patrons.

Vineil M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 13, wrote, "Prices were a bit high, but once you try a slice, the gourmet part makes way more sense. Definitely going to be my neighborhood pizza spot, not just because I can walk there, but because the pizza is actually really good and the crust is on point."

"This is my new favorite spot," wrote Yelper Jessenia R. "Pizza is delicious! No complaints there. But, I tried the California chicken pasta and I'm obsessed."

Head on over to check it out: Alfredo's Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
