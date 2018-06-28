Fast-casual chain Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen comes to West LA

A new fast-casual Korean restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2210 Sawtelle Blvd. in West Los Angeles, the fresh arrival is called Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen.
The eatery, with nine locations throughout Los Angeles and San Diego, specializes in bibimbap -- a traditional Korean rice bowl typically topped with Korean barbecue beef, vegetables and egg.
Bowls (or boxes) are customizable and customers can select their base, proteins, add-ins and sauce. Options range from galbi chicken and pickled radish to brown rice and citron soy sauce.
With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp so far, Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen has received a good response.
Arthur G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 8, wrote, "Bomb! It's been insanely difficult to find a spot that serves black rice in L.A. This place gives you the option for black rice at only 50 cents extra. The food was delicious! We had the bulgogi steak hot stone and a custom choose-your-bowl hot stone with chicken."
"Friendly staff, awesome drinks and the food is pretty good," shared Yelper Walter D. "I am definitely coming back. Ask to test the different meats -- you may find a new flavor you like."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
