Grab a bowl of poke at these 4 new LA eateries

Sweetfin Poke
1146 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
Photo: Sweetfin Poke/Yelp
Sweetfin Poke is an eatery with a "pole to bowl" philosophy, using sustainably sourced fish to create poke bowls like mango albacore with ponzu lime sauce, macadamia nuts and ginger.
The local chain -- with eight additional outposts throughout SoCal -- also provides a build-your-own option with an array of ingredients to choose from. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sweetfin Poke currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Augustin Q., who reviewed it on June 8, wrote, "Mango albacore, forbidden rice and crispy onions -- always my go-to. Love that they are on Abbot Kinney. The cashier was super friendly and the overall service was great."
"My favorite poke in L.A. has finally arrived in Venice!" said Yelper Kristin H. "Fish is always fresh, the toppings are more interesting than other poke shops and I love the forbidden rice and kelp noodle slaw bases."
Sweetfin Poke is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Aloha Poke Co
4020 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
Photo: eric m./Yelp
Aloha Poke Co is a new fast-casual Chicago chain that recently debuted in Marina del Rey. With sister locations in Costa Mesa and Century City, this is the third SoCal outpost for the seafood eatery specializing in build-your-own poke bowls.
Options include everything from brown rice and fresh marinated salmon to yuzu ranch and tobiko (flying fish roe).
Signature bowls are also on offer like the Aloha -- a combination of pineapple, cucumber, scallions, jalapeno, Maui onion and sesame vinaigrette. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to Aloha Poke Co, which currently holds three stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Yelper Debbie F., who reviewed the newcomer on June 19, wrote, "A new spot in Marina del Rey with some of the freshest poke I've had! The place is simply decorated, yet it was nice and since it is a Hawaiian name, it fit quite well."
"Wonderful! Cool L.A. vibes mixed with fresh poke bowls -- love it!" said Yelper Antoinette B. "The inside is very beautiful and clean. Ordered the Crunch House Bowl -- perfection! But all the options are legit, especially since you can customize your bowl."
Aloha Poke Co is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
PokeCorner
600 W. Pico Blvd., Downtown
Photo: PokeCorner/Yelp
PokeCorner offers customizable poke bowls from a chef with over 30 years of Hawaiian restaurant experience, according to the eatery's website.
A variety of protein options and toppings are available to choose from, along with sauces and a choice of base. California rolls, udon and UnagiDon (grilled eel on rice) are on offer as well. (View the online menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, PokeCorner has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Fred K., who reviewed it on May 28, wrote, "I live right next to this place, and I walked by thinking there is no way a poke inside of a liquor store could be good. I was so wrong. I have had poke everywhere and this is by far the best poke I've had. The fish is fresh and the portions are huge."
And Joshua K. said, "If you're looking for a solid sushi bowl delivery (not to mention spam musubis and udon for the hang over) then give this place a shot."
PokeCorner is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Sustainabowl
8338 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
Photo: Sustainabowl/Yelp
Sustainabowl features ethically sourced poke and artisanal acai bowls. Menu offerings include an assortment of signature items like the Machu Picchu with aji amarillo, hearts of palm, passion fruit, seaweed, corn nuts and cilantro served on a bed of coconut rice and topped with your choice of protein.
Vegan bowls, acai and hydrating coconut water are on offer as well. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Sustainabowl is off to a strong start.
Yelper J A., who reviewed the eatery on June 22, wrote, "This place is not your standard poke spot. ... The fish was super high quality and the flavor combination in both of the bowls we got were incredible. This place is unique and crave-worthy. Highly recommend giving it a try!"
"Delicious!" said Yelper Taina F. "Get-in-your-belly bowl. Beautiful space. The bowls that look like plastic are actually corn starch."
Sustainabowl is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.