3 eclectic events for an artistic weekend in LA

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
'The S is for Salami: The Jan Salami Comeback Tour'
Catch a one-woman show this Friday night at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. The show, starring up-and-coming comedian Kat Palardy, parodies the diva life -- through the lens of a fictional 71-year-old entertainment legend, Jan Salami. You'll hear the raw, untold story of Salami's rise to fame, her life in the '70 spotlight, long downward spiral and now, her comeback.
When: Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Kimber Springs' Cotton Candy Room + Art Show
Join artist Kimber Springs for an Instagram-able night full of art, destruction and cotton candy. In addition to viewing original artwork by a variety of local female artists, guests will step into the Destructive Art Room, by Rage Ground, and break one piece. Then they'll dive into a room filled with cotton candy to snap some photos perfect for Instagram.
When: Friday, June 29, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 1120 S. Main St.
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Braedon Speakman's 'Spooktacular in Chromadepth 3D'
Don't miss a haunting performance by Braedon Speakman. On his 21st birthday, the musician and composer is set to perform nightmarish remixes of his original music accompanied by synchronized horror-themed psychedelic projected visuals.
When: Sunday, July 1, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets