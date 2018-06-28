COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 eclectic events for an artistic weekend in LA

Photo: chuttersnap/unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Los Angeles this week -- from an art exhibition where breaking things is encouraged to a horrifying psychedelic concert.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'The S is for Salami: The Jan Salami Comeback Tour'





Catch a one-woman show this Friday night at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. The show, starring up-and-coming comedian Kat Palardy, parodies the diva life -- through the lens of a fictional 71-year-old entertainment legend, Jan Salami. You'll hear the raw, untold story of Salami's rise to fame, her life in the '70 spotlight, long downward spiral and now, her comeback.

When: Friday, June 29, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kimber Springs' Cotton Candy Room + Art Show





Join artist Kimber Springs for an Instagram-able night full of art, destruction and cotton candy. In addition to viewing original artwork by a variety of local female artists, guests will step into the Destructive Art Room, by Rage Ground, and break one piece. Then they'll dive into a room filled with cotton candy to snap some photos perfect for Instagram.

When: Friday, June 29, 7-10 p.m.
Where: 1120 S. Main St.
Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Braedon Speakman's 'Spooktacular in Chromadepth 3D'





Don't miss a haunting performance by Braedon Speakman. On his 21st birthday, the musician and composer is set to perform nightmarish remixes of his original music accompanied by synchronized horror-themed psychedelic projected visuals.

When: Sunday, July 1, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineevents
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News