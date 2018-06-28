Man suspected of killing 10-year-old Lancaster boy booked into jail on $2M bail

Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old boy who died in Lancaster from a fall being investigated as suspicious. (KABC)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A man suspected of killing a 10-year-old Lancaster boy was booked into jail in lieu of $2 million bail Thursday.

Kareem Leiva, 32, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering Anthony Avalos, a child who was found unresponsive at his home last week. Leiva was the boyfriend of Anthony's mother.

Anthony died a day after he was found unresponsive, and authorities deemed his death suspicious.

Authorities said Leiva was arrested after detectives interrogated him and believed he was responsible for Anthony's death. After he was arrested, authorities said Leiva was hospitalized for a previous injury - a cut to his chest that they believe was self-inflicted.

Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, was not arrested in connection to her son's death.

Since then, eight children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Since 2013, DCFS reported receiving at least a dozen referrals for possible physical, emotional and sexual abuse of the boy. No such reports had been made in the last two years. Authorities are reviewing the agency's response to those reports.

Authorities said Anthony's sexuality may have been a motivating factor in his death.

Bobby Cagle, director at the Department of Child and Family Services told Eyewitness News that the department is investigating whether homophobia played a role in the boy's death.

"One of the things that we have heard is that there may have been a motivation on the part of the man in the household regarding to the sexuality of the child, and so we're looking into that in a very deep way," Cagle said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusemurderarrestjailLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Young boy critically injured in Lancaster
Mother's boyfriend arrested in death of Lancaster boy
Lancaster boy's death may have been motivated by homophobia
Lancaster boy, 10, dies following "suspicious" fall
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News