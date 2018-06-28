From beauty to Bloody Marys: Explore the newest businesses to open in Newport Beach

Je Beaute
Photo: JE Beaute/Yelp
Je Beaute is a skin care spot -- situated at 180 Newport Center Drive, Suite 220 -- that offers rejuvenating facials, brightening treatments, body scrubs and eyelash services.
The beauty establishment uses top-tier products like Valmont, which contains natural ingredients from Switzerland, and Aromatherapy Associates from London.
Delicious Factory Newport
Photo: Delicious Factory Newport/Yelp
Delicious Factory Newport is a new counter-service eatery that's located at 2233 W. Balboa Blvd., Suite 109. And with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of juices, smoothies, coffee and sandwiches, along with build-your-own acai bowls. Come try one of the spot's many avocado-themed sandwiches like the AvoArti with pesto, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke, avocado and arugula. (You can check out the full menu here.)
On The Rocks
Photo: Christian +./Yelp
Stroll past 2332 W. Coast Highway by Newport Bay and you'll find On The Rocks, a new bar specializing in Bloody Marys and fresh pub fare like chicken sandwiches, burgers and more.
The spot features its very own Bloody Mary bar, complete with fixings like celery, tomato juice, stuffed olives and Tabasco.