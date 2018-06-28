FOOD & DRINK

From beauty to Bloody Marys: Explore the newest businesses to open in Newport Beach

On the Rocks. | Photo: Kaitlyn P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in Newport Beach? From a relaxing beauty spot to a beachside bar, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to make their debut recently.

Je Beaute



Photo: JE Beaute/Yelp

Je Beaute is a skin care spot -- situated at 180 Newport Center Drive, Suite 220 -- that offers rejuvenating facials, brightening treatments, body scrubs and eyelash services.

The beauty establishment uses top-tier products like Valmont, which contains natural ingredients from Switzerland, and Aromatherapy Associates from London.

Delicious Factory Newport



Photo: Delicious Factory Newport/Yelp

Delicious Factory Newport is a new counter-service eatery that's located at 2233 W. Balboa Blvd., Suite 109. And with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

On the menu, expect to find an assortment of juices, smoothies, coffee and sandwiches, along with build-your-own acai bowls. Come try one of the spot's many avocado-themed sandwiches like the AvoArti with pesto, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke, avocado and arugula. (You can check out the full menu here.)

On The Rocks



Photo: Christian +./Yelp

Stroll past 2332 W. Coast Highway by Newport Bay and you'll find On The Rocks, a new bar specializing in Bloody Marys and fresh pub fare like chicken sandwiches, burgers and more.

The spot features its very own Bloody Mary bar, complete with fixings like celery, tomato juice, stuffed olives and Tabasco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNewport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News