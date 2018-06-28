Gehry-designed office complex in El Segundo moving forward

The Frank Gehry project in El Segundo is starting to take shape.Ascend is a single-story 80,000-square-foot office building.It's within the six-building Utah Avenue Campus office complex.The $50 million building is a departure from what people have come to expect from Gehry.In a release, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect said he didn't want to make an architectural statement, but wanted to create an environment that promotes interactivity.The building features 24-foot-tall ceilings, glass panel walls and skylights.There's also 16,000 square feet of outdoor space for collaboration.Rather than renovate the existing warehouses, Gehry decided to tear them down and start from scratch and create his own "converted" warehouse work space.