El Segundo holds first Art Walk of the year

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --
More than 40 artists participated in the first El Segundo Art Walk of the year.


This is the fourth year of the self-guided art walk.

More than 35 studios and museums open their doors to the public.

The art walk is free and the parking is free.

There's also live music at the El Segundo Art Walk Headquarters and local food trucks.

This year's first walk featured a six-foot wallet titled "Wallet Found" a nod to the popular 1990s song "I Left My Wallet in El Segundo."

There are two more El Segundo Art Walks this summer, July 19 and Aug. 16.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News