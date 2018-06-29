BUSINESS

From dancing to dining: Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Glendale

Electric Pussycat. | Photo: Kevin T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Glendale? From a groovy new dance club to a specialty ice cream parlor, read on for the newest destinations to open near you.

Electric Pussycat
PHOTO: KEVIN T./YELP

Get your groove on at Electric Pussycat -- an Austin Powers-themed dance club and cocktail bar that recently debuted at 103 E. Broadway.

Patrons can dance the night away with fembots and Mini-Me, while also groovin' with an Austin Powers impersonator.

On the menu, expect to find food and drink options themed to match characters from the movie, with offerings like the Mrs. Kensington -- a mixed drink of vanilla vodka, cherry brandy, Coca-Cola and muddled cherries in grenadine -- and the Frau grilled cheese sandwich made with Muenster, white cheddar, sweet onion jam, sauerkraut and honey garlic butter on Texas toast. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Cafe Montrose
Photo: frank j./Yelp

New to 3459 N. Verdugo is Cafe Montrose, a French-style neighborhood cafe featuring breakfast classics, sandwiches, espresso, wine and more.

Fresh quiche is on offer, along with croque-monsieur -- a classic French sandwich with baked ham, Swiss cheese and bechamel (white sauce) on rosemary bread. (See the dining menu here.)

Thirsty? A selection of hot and cold espresso drinks are available, as well as beer, wine and refreshing mimosas.

Go Greek Yogurt
PHOTO: Go Greek Yogurt/YELP

Go Greek Yogurt, a shop serving up frozen Greek yogurt and more, has opened at 100 W. Broadway, Space 6251.

The new spot -- with additional outposts in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Woodland Hills -- is an "authentic yogurt bar and cafe inspired by Greek culture and cuisine," the business explains on its site.

Yelpers praise the establishment's array of yogurt toppings, with options ranging from goji berries and hemp seeds to chocolate rainbow drops and carob syrup. An assortment of tea and espresso drinks are also on hand, in both hot and cold varieties.

Rolling Factory
Photo: Joanne K./Yelp

Rolling Factory is another dessert spot offering ice cream and frozen yogurt at 138 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.

The focus here is on rolled ice cream -- a trend that has been hyped frequently on social media, according to Yelper Joey T.

As we previously reported, customers start with a base flavor like vanilla, chocolate, taro, coffee and cheesecake; add a mix-in from choices that include nuts, fruits and candies; and crown the creation with a topping and drizzling from more than two dozen options.
