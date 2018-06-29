Victorville man arrested in murder of stepfather

(Photo/Shutterstock)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Victorville man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in the death of his stepfather, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 14600 block of Apache Drive and found the victim, 52-year-old Ramon Diaz, dead inside.

Diaz suffered multiple stab wounds. After interviewing several family members, Diaz's stepson, 43-year-old Armando Navarro, was arrested.

Navarro was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and is being held without bail.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on a possible motive in the killing.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Det. David Lara at 909-387-3589
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehomicide investigationmurderVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News