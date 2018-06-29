REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in Pasadena, today?

485 S. Oakland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pasadena?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Pasadena if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

330 S. Mentor Ave., #138




Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 330 S. Mentor Ave., #138.

The complex boasts outdoor space with barbecue grills, a swimming pool, a spa, a sauna, a recreation room and storage space. In the unit, look for tile flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops, a patio and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is a "biker's paradise".

(Check out the complete listing here.)

265 E. California Blvd., #A




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 265 E. California Blvd., #A. It's also listed for $1,995/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here with a pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is great for biking.

(See the complete listing here.)

485 S. Oakland Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 485 S. Oakland Ave. that's going for $1,950/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is a "biker's paradise".

(Check out the complete listing here.)

375 E. Green St.




Next, check out this 782-square-foot studio that's located at 375 E. Green St. It's also listed for $1,950/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, extra storage space, a swimming pool, secured entry, a residents lounge and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that up to two animals are allowed on this property pending a pet deposit and a monthly pet rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is a "biker's paradise".

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyreal estate
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News