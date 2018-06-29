FOOD & DRINK

Foothill brings cocktails and nostalgic American fare to Pasadena

Photo: Foothill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lively spot for New American cuisine has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Pasadena, called Foothill, is located at 2835 E. Foothill Blvd.

The establishment pays tribute to classic American diner fare, the eatery says on its website, featuring a diverse menu of nostalgic dishes like deviled eggs with bacon bits and Ellie Shaft two-year blue cheese; and beef stroganoff -- a pasta dish consisting of egg noodles, beef short rib, mushrooms and fresh horseradish in a sage cream sauce.

Local craft beers are on tap, along with wine and handcrafted cocktails. Come try a housemade Bloody Mary or the Queen Genever made with Amaro (Italian herbal liquor), Dutch Bols Genever, orange juice, egg whites and simple syrup. (See the full menu here.)

The new cocktail bar and restaurant has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Deo G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "So good! Everything about this place was on point! Used to go to Twoheys a bunch, but this place is definitely a cut above, with the same welcoming vibe."

"Great food," wrote Yelper Carol C. "Loved everything. The seating is great and comfy, we didn't feel rushed. We had a great night!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Foothill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessfood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News