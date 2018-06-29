FOOD & DRINK

La Michoacana Gourmet makes Anaheim debut, with refreshing cold treats and more

Photo: La Michoacana Gourmet/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving some frozen delights? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 927 S. Brookhurst St. in the Sherwood Forest and Thistle Development, the new addition is called La Michoacana Gourmet.

The spot specializes in fresh Mexican-style gourmet desserts, created using locally sourced natural ingredients. On the menu, expect to see everything from churros and smoothies to ice cream and paletas (popsicles with real fruit).

Come try unique offerings like avocado milk-based popsicles, cucumber chile sorbet, fresh corn juice, rosemary charcoal ice cream or a fresh churro with Bavarian creme filling. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, La Michoacana Gourmet seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Bart K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "Never tried charcoal ice cream before, but was surprised how good it was. Bottom line: this place was awesome. People who work here are super nice too. We'll come back for sure."

"Amazing!" said Bryan C. "The food here is fantastic! I love all the staff and the food! Ten out of ten stars!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Michoacana Gourmet is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAnaheim
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News