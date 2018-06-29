Hungry for American eats? These 3 new Irvine spots have you covered

H BAR
2320 Main St., Hyatt House Irvine
Photo: h bar/Yelp
H BAR is a traditional American restaurant and lounge that recently debuted in Irvine's Hyatt House hotel, just minutes away from John Wayne Airport.
On the menu, expect to see fresh, made-to-order menu options like burgers, sandwiches, soups and cocktails.
With just one review so far, H BAR has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Vicki B., who reviewed the new spot on June 23, wrote, "Delicious chicken Caprese sandwich and must-try kale side salad -- delish! Staff were wonderful, recommended and delivered!"
H BAR is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
W Cafe
16205 Sand Canyon Ave., Suite 110, Oak Creek
Photo: w cafe/Yelp
W Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering American cuisine with a blend of European and Mediterranean influences. This is the second outpost for the restaurant group, with the original situated in Newport Beach.
Menu offerings include fresh salmon fish tacos, flatbreads, gourmet burgers, scrambles, paninis and breakfast fare like the Sunrise -- a morning sandwich consisting of scrambled eggs, mozzarella, spinach, tomato and garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. (You can check out the menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about W Cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on the site.
Sophia H. wrote, "Fresh and healthy food for such great prices, how can it get any better than that? My go-to is the basil chicken panini, but the shrimp tacos and teriyaki plate are delicious too!"
Yelper Adam B. said, "Had the tomato basil soup, which was very good, and the turkey sandwich with turkey au jus dipping sauce -- wow! One of the best sandwiches ever! Super fresh and delicious!"
W Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Sessions West Coast Deli
4736 Barranca Parkway, Woodbridge
Photo: Mojgan Y./Yelp
Sessions West Coast Deli is a casual neighborhood eatery offering New American cuisine in Woodbridge.
With sister restaurants located in both Huntington and Newport Beaches, there are currently three Southern California outposts for the growing local chain.
Yelpers praise the spot's assortment of deli sandwiches and housemade sauces, as well as its freshly prepared soups and salads. Come try the Pirate Coast with jalapeno-dill albacore tuna, cucumber, sprouts and sweet peppers on a French roll; or the fresh summer salad with grapefruit, orange, Peruvian pepper, red onion and watermelon radish. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Sessions West Coast Deli, which currently holds four stars out of 58 reviews on the site.
Kk S., who visited on June 3, wrote, "Loved this place! I had the beef burger and it was amazing! Bread was perfectly toasted and everything was perfectly seasoned. I enjoyed my meal with a delicious Chardonnay."
And Travis W. added, "I ordered the Meddock Melee, and from first bite to last this sandwiched delivered in high quality and great taste."
Sessions West Coast Deli is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.