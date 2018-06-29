COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Memorial service arranged for slain Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa

Long Beach Fire Capt. David Rosa, 45, is shown in a photo. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A memorial service for Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa has been arranged.

The service is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the arena of the Long Beach Convention Center.

Rosa was shot and killed while responding to an explosion and fire at a senior living residence on Monday. A second firefighter, Ernesto Torres, and a civilian were wounded.

A 77-year-old resident of the senior center, Thomas Kim, will be arraigned on Thursday for charges of capital murder, attempted murder and other charges related to the explosion.
