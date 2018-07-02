Spicy eats: The top 5 spots to savor Thai fare in Glendale

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Glendale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best eateries for the Southeast Asian cuisine.
1. Thai Food Express
Photo: Rene C./Yelp
Topping the list is Thai Food Express, a father/daughter business specializing in Thai favorites like tom yum seafood soup, chicken satay and pad thai. Located at 1361 E. Colorado St., it is the highest rated Thai eatery in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp.
"Among a dozen other Thai restaurants in the Glendale/Eagle Rock area, this is the one that stands out," wrote Yelp reviewer J L. "I order takeout from here weekly/biweekly and always love the food."
2. Kozy Korner Thai Cuisine
Photo: Antonia M./Yelp
Next up is Glendale's Kozy Korner Thai Cuisine, situated at 213 W. Wilson Ave. With four stars out of 599 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite with offerings like Thai barbecue spare ribs, garlic roast duck and spicy fried rice.
The eatery also provides carryout, catering and free delivery (within four miles and with a minimum order of $20). (You can check out the full menu here.)
3. Angel Thai Cuisine
Photo: Angel Thai Cuisine/Yelp
Glendale's Angel Thai Cuisine, located at 6420 San Fernando Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai restaurant four stars out of 453 reviews.
The family-owned and operated spot has been in business for nearly a decade, featuring dishes made with authentic Thai flavors and locally sourced ingredients. Popular Yelp favorites include coconut chicken soup, sticky rice with mango and vegetables with red curry. (See the menu here.)
4. Thai Touch Restaurant
Photo: may i./Yelp
Over in Glendale, check out Thai Touch Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp. Located at 1355 E. Colorado St., it features menu offerings like Thai fish cakes and Tiger Crying -- Thai-style marinated grilled steak served with spicy lime sauce. For dessert, try the fried banana samosa or the sweet sticky rice with mango.
5. Woodlands Cafe
Photo: Bren N./Yelp
Finally, there's Woodlands Cafe, a Glendale favorite with four stars out of 251 reviews. Stop by 2527 Canada Blvd. to hit up the Thai spot next time the urge strikes.
The eatery imports specialty ingredients directly from Thailand and features menu items like hot wings with spicy Thai sauce, papaya salad with coconut rice and a spicy mint dish that includes a meat of your choice stir-fried with bell peppers, fresh garlic, Serrano chilies and Thai sweet basil in a light sauce. (View the full menu here.)