FOOD & DRINK

New Creamology Cereal Bar is dishing out cereal-infused ice cream in Sherman Oaks

Photo: Iris R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ice cream and cereal fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Sherman Oaks, called Creamology Cereal Bar, is located at 13634 Burbank Blvd.

The shop specializes in cereal-infused chocolate and vanilla ice cream, with toppings like jelly beans, hazelnut, bananas and Nutella. Cereal options range from Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms to Rice Krispies and Honey Nut Cheerios.

Create your own masterpiece or choose from one of several featured flavor combinations like the Rainbow Deluxe -- a blend of Fruit Loops, strawberries and vanilla ice cream, topped with bananas and strawberry glaze drizzle in a fruity cereal cone.

With a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, Creamology Cereal Bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Lucy G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, "With many toppings to choose from the choices here are endless! The quality of ice cream and fresh ingredients will keep me coming on my frequent visits to L.A.!"

"I never knew marriage of ice cream and cereal could be so wonderful," said Yelper Parsa M. "Friendly staff, good ambiance!"

Head on over to check it out: Creamology Cereal Bar is open from 2-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. on Friday, 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 1-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News