If raw (but safe) cookie dough is what you're after, look no further than this new shop. Called Cookie Dough Dreams, the fresh addition is located at 124 E. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank.
The Los Angeles-based company made its debut catering to the motion picture and music industries, the business explains on its site, with fresh cookie dough that is safe to eat raw.
Flavors range from classic delights such as chocolate chip and snickerdoodle to gourmet offerings like berry delight and white chocolate macadamia nut.
Cake rolls and cooke sandwiches are also on offer, along with dough babies -- a mini waffle cone complete with a small scoop of fresh cookie dough. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new dessert spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Katherine E., who was one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "This place was adorable! The inside is super cute, the staff is super friendly and the product is delicious. I got two -- the cookie dough and the birthday cake, and both were great."
"The genius part about this place is the wall of toppings/mix-ins to your right, when you enter the store," added Yelper Heather R. "As if the idea of eating raw cookie dough wasn't temptation enough, they make it even harder to resist with the variety of candy/cookies/treats that you can mix in to make your own radical creation."
Head on over to check it out: Cookie Dough Dreams is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Cookie Dough Dreams opens in Burbank with fresh desserts and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News