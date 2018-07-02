FOOD & DRINK

Cookie Dough Dreams opens in Burbank with fresh desserts and more

Photo: Douglas L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If raw (but safe) cookie dough is what you're after, look no further than this new shop. Called Cookie Dough Dreams, the fresh addition is located at 124 E. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank.

The Los Angeles-based company made its debut catering to the motion picture and music industries, the business explains on its site, with fresh cookie dough that is safe to eat raw.

Flavors range from classic delights such as chocolate chip and snickerdoodle to gourmet offerings like berry delight and white chocolate macadamia nut.

Cake rolls and cooke sandwiches are also on offer, along with dough babies -- a mini waffle cone complete with a small scoop of fresh cookie dough. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new dessert spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Katherine E., who was one of the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "This place was adorable! The inside is super cute, the staff is super friendly and the product is delicious. I got two -- the cookie dough and the birthday cake, and both were great."

"The genius part about this place is the wall of toppings/mix-ins to your right, when you enter the store," added Yelper Heather R. "As if the idea of eating raw cookie dough wasn't temptation enough, they make it even harder to resist with the variety of candy/cookies/treats that you can mix in to make your own radical creation."

Head on over to check it out: Cookie Dough Dreams is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodbusinessdesserts
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News