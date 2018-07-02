COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 can't-miss food fests in LA this weekend

Photo: Brooke Lark/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Los Angeles this weekend. With celebrations overflowing with everything from sugary treats to mac and cheese and craft beer pairings, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Dessert Fest at Cooper Design Space





Fulfill your dessert goals at the second Dessert Fest this Saturday and Sunday at Cooper Design Space. Expect to taste delectable creations from more than 20 of the city's sweetest vendors -- in a venue specifically designed to make your Instagram followers drool.

When: Saturday, July 7, 12 p.m.- Sunday, July 8, 7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Latin Salsa Festival in Pershing Square




Celebrate all things salsa at the fourth annual Salsa Fest in Downtown LA. There will be plenty of chips and salsa, live music and salsa dancing through the weekend.

When: Saturday, July 7, 12:12 p.m.- Sunday, July 8, 8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mac & Cheese Beerfest at Globe Theatre





Satisfy your cravings for mac and cheese and craft beer in one spot. Taking place in the historic Globe Theater in Downtown LA, the Mac & Cheese Beer Festival will feature more than 50 craft beers, more than a dozen mac and cheese creations -- plus live bands and DJ sets -- spread across three floors.

When: Saturday, July 7, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Champagne Challenge at LOFT218





Indulge in some of the world's best champagnes at WineLA's Champagne Challenge. Set in the LearnAboutWine Loft at LOFT218, guests will taste 22 different varietals while learning about their styles and unique attributes.

When: Saturday, July 7, 3-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineeventsfood
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News