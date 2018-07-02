4 can't-miss food fests in LA this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Dessert Fest at Cooper Design Space
Fulfill your dessert goals at the second Dessert Fest this Saturday and Sunday at Cooper Design Space. Expect to taste delectable creations from more than 20 of the city's sweetest vendors -- in a venue specifically designed to make your Instagram followers drool.
When: Saturday, July 7, 12 p.m.- Sunday, July 8, 7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Latin Salsa Festival in Pershing Square
Celebrate all things salsa at the fourth annual Salsa Fest in Downtown LA. There will be plenty of chips and salsa, live music and salsa dancing through the weekend.
When: Saturday, July 7, 12:12 p.m.- Sunday, July 8, 8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mac & Cheese Beerfest at Globe Theatre
Satisfy your cravings for mac and cheese and craft beer in one spot. Taking place in the historic Globe Theater in Downtown LA, the Mac & Cheese Beer Festival will feature more than 50 craft beers, more than a dozen mac and cheese creations -- plus live bands and DJ sets -- spread across three floors.
When: Saturday, July 7, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Champagne Challenge at LOFT218
Indulge in some of the world's best champagnes at WineLA's Champagne Challenge. Set in the LearnAboutWine Loft at LOFT218, guests will taste 22 different varietals while learning about their styles and unique attributes.
When: Saturday, July 7, 3-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets