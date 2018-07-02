Azusa murder suspect arrested in Montebello

Matthew Luzon Martin-Capiendo, 21, was arrested in the beating death of 20-year-old Julian Hamori-Andrade.

By ABC7.com staff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities have arrested a murder suspect wanted for killing a Glendora man in late May.

Matthew Luzon Martin-Capiendo, 21, was one of four suspects charged with first-degree murder in the brutal killing of 20-year-old Julian Hamori-Andrade, who was dumped in the Azusa Canyon after being beaten.

RELATED: 4 charged after slain man's body found in San Gabriel Mountains

Martin-Capiendo was arrested near a movie theater in Montebello on Saturday evening, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Department detectives. He is being held at the Montebello Police Department without bail.

Martin-Capiendo's arraignment was scheduled for Monday morning.

The other three suspects charged in the killing are 18-year-old Hercules Balaskas, 19-year-old Jacob Hunter Elmendorf and 19-year-old Francisco Amigon.

Sheriff's officials described them as acquaintances of the victim.
