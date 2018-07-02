Man airlifted to La Puente trauma center after fireworks injury

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --A man suffered serious injuries to his hands following a fireworks related incident in La Puente and had to be airlifted to a trauma center Monday.
Firefighters were called to a report of an injury in the 13600 block of Homewood Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.
The injuries were deemed to be fireworks related.
MORE: Teen warns others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers, eye
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Air Rescue helicopter picked up the patient, described as a 24-year-old man, and transported him to an area trauma center. The chopper used Bassett High School as the landing zone.
The LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau posted a photo to Twitter showing its tactical medics treating the injured man in-flight.
In the image caption, the SEB cautioned, "Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas."
Injury from illegal fireworks. #LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting patient. LASD SEB Tactical Medics treating inflight. Have a safe 4th. Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas. pic.twitter.com/I4Yo6QmsTY— SEB (@SEBLASD) July 2, 2018