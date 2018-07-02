Man airlifted to La Puente trauma center after fireworks injury

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted this photo of a man who injured himself in a fireworks related incident. (SEBLASD/Twitter)

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man suffered serious injuries to his hands following a fireworks related incident in La Puente and had to be airlifted to a trauma center Monday.

Firefighters were called to a report of an injury in the 13600 block of Homewood Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The injuries were deemed to be fireworks related.

MORE: Teen warns others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers, eye
EMBED More News Videos

Aaden Valdez of Colorado created a fireworks safety tips coloring book and is giving away 1,500 pairs of safety glasses after his Fourth of July accident last year.


The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Air Rescue helicopter picked up the patient, described as a 24-year-old man, and transported him to an area trauma center. The chopper used Bassett High School as the landing zone.

The LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau posted a photo to Twitter showing its tactical medics treating the injured man in-flight.

In the image caption, the SEB cautioned, "Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
july fourthholidaysafetylos angeles county sheriff's departmentfireworkshelicopterhospitalLa PuenteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
Illegal fireworks display sparks reminder about July 4 safety
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News