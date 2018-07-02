EDUCATION

New international school opens its doors in Irvine

Photo: Info M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new school focused on art and bilingual education has opened in the neighborhood. Located at 600 Roosevelt in Northwood, the newcomer is called Melody's School and is for children in first through eighth grades.

Part of a worldwide system of schools, it has additional outposts in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. Melody's School follows a STEAM curriculum (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), with students instructed in everything from the Chinese and English languages to painting and guitar.

Spelling bees and other events are planned, with birthday parties, after-school programs and summer camp on offer as well.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Melody's School has already made a good impression.

Cai D., who reviewed the new spot on June 27, wrote, "Our friends recommended a guitar class at this school and we couldn't be happier! They have an excellent guitar teacher who is famous in China!"

"We like this school a lot," added Yelper Elvin X. "Friendly receptionist, great instructors and excellent education."

Contact the school at 949-679-6888 or online. Melody's School is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
