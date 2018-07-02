BUSINESS

Newport Beach gets a new restorative spa: Rejuvenation Wellness

Photo: Rejuvenation Wellness/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restorative health center has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 308 Old Newport Blvd., the fresh arrival is called Rejuvenation Wellness.

Owner Karen Chen, who began her work in China counseling those in pain, worked closely with scientists to develop what is now known as Crystal Heat therapy, the business explains on its site, a unique process that works to stimulate the bloodstream and boost cardiovascular activity.

The establishment was created to function as a restorative health center for those in chronic pain, suffering from illness or for those looking to detox and live cleaner, healthier lives. (Visit the website here to schedule a free consultation.)

Rejuvenation Wellness has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Justin F., who reviewed the business on June 14, wrote, "Coolest new therapy in Newport Beach! Absolutely beautiful facility with a friendly, knowledgeable staff that makes you feel right at home. It's a very relaxing, serene environment and the therapy is pretty revolutionary."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rejuvenation Wellness is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
