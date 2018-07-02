Inside Santa Monica's most expensive apartments

Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to peek at a deluxe real estate listing to see what kind of houses people with some money can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Santa Monica's rental market look like these days -- and what amenities, room count and square footage might someone get for these astronomical prices?
We examined local listings in Santa Monica via rental site Zumper to find the city's most glamorous listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
702 Palisades Beach Road
Up first, behold this incredible single-family home over at 702 Palisades Beach Road in Santa Monica. It has a whopping four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 4,100 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Santa Monica is roughly $11,500/month, this home is currently priced at an astonishing $45,000/month. Why so glitzy?
In the furnished home, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a kitchen island, French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The home also boasts a deck, garage parking and a private garden.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1719 Ocean Front Walk
Then, there's this monstrous townhouse located at 1719 Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,500 square feet. This home is currently listed at a stunning $19,999/month. What makes it so costly?
The house features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a chandelier, floor-to-ceiling windows, a wine cellar, a movie theater, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and built-in bookshelves. The home also offers garage parking, an elevator, a spa and a roof deck. Inhabiting this deluxe home isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1010 Broadway
Next, check out this fabulous single-family home over at 1010 Broadway in Santa Monica. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently going for a commanding $14,995/month.
The three-story building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and a roof deck. In the unit, you're promised floor-to-ceiling windows, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a terrace, a wine cooler and granite countertops. Living in this deluxe house is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
