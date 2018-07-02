REAL ESTATE

Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $3,000 get you?

2009 Glenneyre St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Laguna Beach?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Laguna Beach if you don't want to spend more than $3,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

385 Mermaid St., #B




Listed at $3,000/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 385 Mermaid St., #B.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a patio and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2696 Queda Way




Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 2696 Queda Way. It's listed for $2,995/month for its 579 square feet of space.

The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, French doors, high ceilings, a deck and a private yard. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2009 Glenneyre St.




Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2009 Glenneyre St. that's going for $2,950/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, built-in storage features and a deck. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estaterental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News