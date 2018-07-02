TRAFFIC

Motorcycle crash shuts down California Incline at PCH for hours in Santa Monica

The California Incline extends a distance of approximately 1,400 feet from Ocean and California avenues to Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A crash between a vehicle and motorcyclist that sent the rider to the hospital shut down the California Incline and Pacific Coast Highway for hours Monday.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway. It was a crash between a vehicle and motorcyclist, authorities said.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Multiple witnesses at the scene were being interviewed.

Authorities said the Pacific Coast Highway was closed for some time at the famous incline. It was reopened before 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
