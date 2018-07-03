REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Irvine, right now?

2801 Main St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Irvine?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Irvine with a budget of $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2210 Scholarship




Listed at $1,900/month, this 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2210 Scholarship.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a business center. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3331 Watermarke Place




Here's a 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3331 Watermarke Place that's going for $1,850/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

25 Palatine, #856 (Business District)




Next, check out this 554-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 25 Palatine, #856. It's listed for $1,840/month.

In the apartment, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a business center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2801 Main St.




Located at 2801 Main St., here's an 804-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,819/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, a movie theater and a residents lounge. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
