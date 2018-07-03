COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 events for an artistic week in Los Angeles

Photo: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

To help, we've rounded up three artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch -- from immersive stage plays to a free 3D art-making workshop for children.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'Blowfish' at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe





Spend Wednesday night immersed in a horrific mystery at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe. The night's stage play, "Blowfish," centers on two best friends who wake up after a long night of drinking with zero recollection of where they've been, what they've done and how a dead body wound up in their fridge.

When: Wednesday, July 4, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe, 2106 Hyperion Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'This House Is A Tomb! ' at Oh My Ribs! Entertainment





This Thursday through Saturday nights, head down to Oh My Ribs! Entertainment to catch a quick comedy about three adult sisters under the same roof again for their father's funeral. Throughout the 50-minute show, they'll contend with their drug-addicted mother -- and her desire to remain in her home with their taxidermied father.

When: Thursday, July 5, 7 p.m.-Saturday, July 7, 10 p.m.
Where: Oh My Ribs! Entertainment, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

3D placemaking portrait workshop at the California African American Museum





All are invited to the California African American Museum this Sunday afternoon for a free arts-and-crafts workshop inspired the current exhibition "Conditions and Forms for blck Longevity" by Adler Guerrier. Participants will draw, shape and collage images of places in 3D.

When: Sunday, July 8, 2-4 p.m.
Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Drive
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
