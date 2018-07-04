FOOD & DRINK

New gastropub Secret IZT opens its doors in Koreatown

Photo: Sharon A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean gastropub has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Koreatown, called Secret IZT, is located at 301 S. Western Ave., Suite 201.

On the menu, expect to find dishes ranging from kimchi pasta and pork feet to fish cake soup and stir-fried octopus.

Thirsty? A selection of soju (Korean vodka) is on hand as well, along with beer and liquor offerings like black raspberry wine.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new gastropub has been warmly received by patrons.

Samuel O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 30, wrote, "This new restaurant/bar is surprisingly good! The service was on point and the place is decorated nicely. I ordered the octopus sashimi and pork belly special and it was very good!"

"Best bar in Koreatown," added Yelper Kyung L. "You have to go to this place. Friendly staff and the bar looks so clean."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Secret IZT is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
