A new cantina, featuring creative spins on traditional Mexican cuisine, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 630 W. Sixth St. downtown, the fresh addition is called Corner Cantina.
The reborn spot -- formerly known as Sixth Street Tavern -- offers up an extensive mezcal and tequila menu, along with a rotating craft beer selection and signature margaritas.
Food offerings range from tacos and taquitos to heartier fare like fusion burgers and flat iron steak.
Come try the eatery's skillet enchiladas with jack cheese, guajillo sauce, cilantro rice and good beans; or the Unreal Chile Burger -- a vegan dish made with an Impossible Burger patty, vegan cheese, pickled jalapenos, Fresno chiles, salsa negra, tortilla strips, tomato and aioli, all served on a vegan brioche bun. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Corner Cantina has gotten a good response.
Alana S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Amazing food and great service. Always clean, polite, food is fresh and consistent! My sister and I just had the best meal."
"I can't tell you how happy I am that we have a new cantina in town!" said Yelper Robin R. "They have a great happy hour. We ordered a quesadilla, carnitas, tacos and an Impossible taco (vegan). All delicious!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Corner Cantina is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Corner Cantina brings fresh take on Mexican cuisine to DTLA
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News