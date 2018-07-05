Santa Monica library brings books to the beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --For the fourth year in a row, books are back at the beach.
The Santa Monica pop-up library brought a "title" wave to the Annenberg Community Beach House.
Bookworms cozied up in the Surfside Reading Lounge.
Visitors to the sun-kissed pop-up library enjoyed Seaside Story Time, nautical crafts, ukulele and steel-drum lessons.
The also took a turn at hula hooping, and participated in hands-on, interactive environmental education sessions.
Visitors are encouraged to grab some sunscreen and a towel and head on down to the library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The next wave of days will be Saturday, July 14 and Aug. 25 at Dorothy Green Park.
And they will pop-up again at the Annenberg Community Beach House on Friday, Aug. 10.