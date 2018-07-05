Melrose gets a new low-key sushi bar: Fish Eight By Jinpachi

A new casual sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Fish Eight by Jinpachi, the new arrival is situated in Melrose at 7368 Melrose Ave.
The eatery is owned and operated by chef Hirotaka Fujita, Eater Los Angeles reports, the same mind behind upscale Hollywood sushi staple Jinpachi.
Traditional sushi and sashimi offerings are on hand such as sea urchin, fresh water eel, toro and spicy tuna with crispy rice.
Come try one of the spots many handcrafted rolls or a sushi taco with seafood options ranging from blue crab and salmon skin to shrimp tempura and spicy scallop.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
Danny T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the sushi bar on June 22, wrote, "The Eater LA article brought me here and I was not disappointed! I came for the chirashi bowl and left very happy and satisfied! You get quite a bit of fish in this bowl. All of it, delicious!"
"I'm a regular at Jinpachi in West Hollywood and had to try their new restaurant," wrote Yelper Ryan S. "The quality is just as good, but the prices are even more affordable. I really enjoyed the sushi tacos, they're a must try!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fish Eight by Jinpachi is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 2:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles