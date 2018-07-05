FOOD & DRINK

Craving seafood? Check out these 5 new LA hot spots

Photo: Rappahannock Oyster Bar DTLA/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got seafood on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Los Angeles eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for seafood.

Love Shrimp Thai Thai


4814 Melrose Ave., Melrose
PHOTO: Anyapach S./YELP

Love Shrimp Thai Thai is a new Los Angeles restaurant that features Thai seafood specialties like crawfish, fried oysters, Manila clams, crab fried rice and hot seafood soup -- a spicy and sour combination of shrimp, fish fillet, calamari, crab and mussels.

With just one review so far, Love Shrimp Thai Thai has a five-star rating on Yelp.

Yelper Attamas S., who reviewed the restaurant on June 23, wrote, "Their food is amazing! Especially the Cajun shrimp -- very juicy and tasty."

Love Shrimp Thai Thai is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Coconut's Fish Cafe


809 S. Hill St., Downtown
Photo: Coconut's Fish Cafe/Yelp

Say Aloha to Coconut's Fish Cafe, a new Hawaiian-style eatery situated near the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. According to Eater LA, the Hawaiian franchise first launched in Maui in 2009 and has since expanded into both Arizona and California.

Popular offerings include the restaurant's specialty tacos served on white corn tortillas, with over 17 different ingredients to choose from (wasabi, crispy coleslaw, mango salsa, grilled fish, coconut milk and more).

Additional menu offerings include kama'aina favorites like poke bowls and macadamia nut-crusted mahi-mahi served with homemade mango coconut sauce. (You can view the full DTLA menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Coconut's Fish Cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on the site.

Yelper S R., who reviewed the cafe on June 21, wrote, "We love this place! Our favorite is definitely the coconut shrimp! Best we've ever had. It's actually made with lots of chunky coconut, the outside is crunchy with a hint of sweetness, whereas the inside is super tender shrimp."

"I absolutely love Coconut's!" said Yelper Jackie M. "Really good fish tacos!"

Coconut's Fish Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar


787 S. Alameda St., Suite 154, Downtown
Photo: Rappahannock Oyster Bar DTLA/Yelp

Rappahannock Oyster Bar is a new spot to score seafood and more in the Row DTLA retail and restaurant complex. The restaurant chain is based out of the East Coast, with eateries in South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

According to its website, the eatery specializes in fresh seafood dishes featuring locally sourced, sustainable and ethically fished ingredients.

Come try one of the restaurant's signature dishes like slow-cooked salmon with basil dumplings; fresh oysters from the company's farms; and Peruvian bay scallops with yuzu, burnt orange, poppy seeds and tarragon. (You can view the menu on Yelp here.)

Rappahannock Oyster Bar DTLA is off to a strong start with four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Michelle T. wrote, "Wow. What a gorgeous restaurant. Loved the high ceilings and the airy atmosphere. Very modern, yet charming and relaxing. I loved the whole vibe of the row -- super cool, artistic and fun."

"Hands down, one of my favorite dishes were the bay scallops," shared Yelper Jessica N. "Tastes extremely fresh. The flavors that the scallops were bathed in were amazing. It had a sweet and sour taste to it, but a very earthy aftertaste as well."

Rappahannock Oyster Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Sustainabowl


8338 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
Photo: Sustainabowl/Yelp

Sustainabowl serves ethically sourced poke and artisanal acai bowls, with offerings like Back to Fiji -- a signature poke bowl served in a coconut shell, consisting of tropical marinade, green papaya, yellow curried rice, corn nuts, red onions and scallions.

A selection of vegan bowls and hydrating Young Thai Coconut Water is on hand as well. (See the full menu here.)

Sustainabowl currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Taina F., who reviewed it on June 7, wrote, "Delicious! Get-in-your-belly bowl. Beautiful space. The bowls that look like plastic are actually corn starch."

And Yelper Sunny S. wrote, "Best acai bowl, hands down! The acai base is by far the best one I've had. They garnish their bowls with yummy toppings and you can request it in a coconut bowl. Their poke bowls are also super fresh and delicious!"

Sustainabowl is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Ocean Baskets Restaurant

2851 Crenshaw Blvd., West Adams
PHOTO: Ocean baskets restaurant/YELP

Ocean Baskets Restaurant is an eatery serving up a variety of "ocean baskets" in the Crenshaw District, with an emphasis on fresh and made-to-order meals.

Seafood basket options range from fish and shrimp combinations to catfish nuggets and fried oysters.

Ocean Baskets Restaurant has received a warm reception thus far and currently has four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews.

Jenny P., who reviewed the restaurant on May 5, wrote, "I love this place, they have great customer service. The shrimp is so good! It's perfectly seasoned, and if they add lemon pepper it tastes even better."

"The food here is the freshest I've ever had and their customer service is amazing," said Yelper Ariannah W. "Definitely a place people should try."

Ocean Baskets Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
