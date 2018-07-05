FOOD & DRINK

Lost Parrot Cafe makes South Pasadena debut, with espresso, books and more

Photo: Winston S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, books and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Lost Parrot Cafe, the new addition is located at 1929 Huntington Drive in South Pasadena.

Expect to find an assortment of signature espresso drinks and pastries, along with boutique merchandise offerings like unique books and plants.

Come start your morning with a popular California Golden latte, an apple vegan muffin or chocolate croissant.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Lost Parrot Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Ghalya M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 21, wrote, "This place is so cute and creative. I love the concept of a coffee, books, and plants combo."

"This new cafe in South Pasadena has a very cool vibe," said Yelper Jacqueline W. "It reminds me of Northern California or Washington State. It's light and airy, filled with solid wooden tables, cool plants and interesting books."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lost Parrot Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-noon on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSouth Pasadena
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News