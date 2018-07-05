SOCIETY

3 live Latin shows in Los Angeles this week

Photo: The Susie Hansen Latin Band/Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking for the top Latin music events around town? Three Latin fusion bands -- and one emerging artist -- on tap this weekend are sure to get you moving, grooving and salsa dancing.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Opa Opa at Autry Museum





Tonight: Dance the night away with the local salsa and Latin band Opa Opa at Autry Museum of the American West.

Part of the museum's summer concert series, the outdoor party features free dance lessons with an instructor, a separate dance floor children and access to museum galleries. Guests can also purchase tacos, margaritas and other light refreshments from the museum's cafe.

When: Thursday, July 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Susie Hansen Latin Band at North Hollywood Recreation Center





Join the Susie Hansen Latin Band for a multicultural and multigenerational dance party at the North Hollywood Recreation Center this Saturday evening.

The Afro-Cuban salsa and Latin jazz band, featuring electric violinist and vocalist Susie Hansen, has been fueling local dance parties over the past 25 years. Expect a mix of traditional salsa in Spanish, original salsa and Latin Jazz compositions, Latin interpretations of American jazz standards, Cuban Charanga music, cha cha cha in English and much more.

When: Saturday, July 7, 7-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Poncho Sanchez and emerging artist Eva B. Ross at Warner Ranch Park




Catch two Latin jazz shows on the green at Warner Ranch Park this Sunday evening.

The show starts with a performance by LA's emerging singer-songwriter Eva B. Ross. After studying at Stanford Jazz Workshop and UCLA, Ross is working on her debut EP with Grammy and Emmy award-winning producers.

Then, Poncho Sanchez and his Latin jazz band hit the stage. For more than 30 years, the conguero, or conga player, has been firing up crowds with fragments of Latin jazz, swing, bebop, salsa and other infectious melodies with Central and South American roots.

When: Sunday, July 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
Mega Millions prize approaches half a billion dollars
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News