PETS & ANIMALS

2 cats found inside garbage bag in Los Angeles up for adoption

The spcaLA provided these photos of two cats that were found inside a garbage bag in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (spcaLA )

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman taking out the trash in Los Angeles discovered two cats inside a tied-up garbage bag on the ground.

The woman was taking out the garbage last Thursday when she noticed movement from a trash bag left on the ground near the garbage cans, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA).

When she untied the bag, she was surprised to discover the two cats inside.

The cats were taken by Lynwood Animal Care officials to the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.

The felines, named Dakota and Noodles by spcaLA staff, are now up for adoption. Shelter officials say the cats appear to be in good health.

Both cats received a health exam, vaccines and flea treatment. Shelter officials said initial exams showed no apparent signs of abuse or neglect, nor do the cats seem to be feral. Authorities added that the cats were likely someone's pets or "community cats" socialized by humans.

"We will probably never know why someone would do such a vile thing," said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein in a press release. "It's unconscionable to throw a live animal in the garbage like this. Luckily they were saved by a compassionate citizen."

Dakota is a female spayed domestic medium hair cat with primarily white with orange tabby markings. Noodles is a male unneutered Siamese mix with Snowshoe coloring.

If you're interested in adopting, you're encouraged to visit the South Bay Pet Adoption Center at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne or call (310) 676-1149.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsanimal crueltypetSPCAanimalsanimal newspet adoptionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News