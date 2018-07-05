A woman taking out the trash in Los Angeles discovered two cats inside a tied-up garbage bag on the ground.The woman was taking out the garbage last Thursday when she noticed movement from a trash bag left on the ground near the garbage cans, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA).When she untied the bag, she was surprised to discover the two cats inside.The cats were taken by Lynwood Animal Care officials to the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.The felines, named Dakota and Noodles by spcaLA staff, are now up for adoption. Shelter officials say the cats appear to be in good health.Both cats received a health exam, vaccines and flea treatment. Shelter officials said initial exams showed no apparent signs of abuse or neglect, nor do the cats seem to be feral. Authorities added that the cats were likely someone's pets or "community cats" socialized by humans."We will probably never know why someone would do such a vile thing," said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein in a press release. "It's unconscionable to throw a live animal in the garbage like this. Luckily they were saved by a compassionate citizen."Dakota is a female spayed domestic medium hair cat with primarily white with orange tabby markings. Noodles is a male unneutered Siamese mix with Snowshoe coloring.If you're interested in adopting, you're encouraged to visit the South Bay Pet Adoption Center at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne or call (310) 676-1149.