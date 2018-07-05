A 20-year-old Pinon Hills man was arrested Wednesday after a pediatrician discovered injuries consistent with child abuse on 2-month-old twin girls.Anthony Gutierrez was booked into the Central Detention Center for willful cruelty to a child following an investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, officials said.On Friday, one of the baby girls was transported from St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley to Loma Linda University Medical Center for a femur fracture. During a medical examination, forensic pediatricians found additional fractures on the child, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department. The San Bernardino County Children and Family Services helped in the investigation and obtained custody of the baby, as well as child's twin sister.The second baby had fractures after being examined by forensic pediatricians as well. Investigators said the injuries on the twins were consistent with suspected child abuse.During the investigation, officials determined the baby girls lived with Gutierrez.The suspect's bail was set at $100,000. He has since been released.Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-0366.