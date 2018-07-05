What's the cheapest rental available in Anaheim, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1847 S. Jacalene Lane
Listed at $1,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 1847 S. Jacalene Lane in Southwest Anaheim , is 16.7 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Anaheim, which is currently estimated at around $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a stove, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1640 W. Ball Road
Then there's this 750-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1640 W. Ball Road in Southwest Anaheim, listed at $1,420/month.
The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, generous cabinet space and a patio. Building amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
200 N. Gilbert St.
Also listed at $1,420/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 200 N. Gilbert St. in West Anaheim.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, spacious closets, built-in storage features, granite countertops and large windows. The building features a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
1619 W. Crescent Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 1619 W. Crescent Ave. in The Colony, is listed for $1,425/month for its 504 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a patio, a stove, a ceiling fan, large windows and ample storage features. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the listing here.)
125 N. Syracuse St.
Over at 125 N. Syracuse St. in West Anaheim, there's this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,450/month.
A swimming pool, on-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a patio. Cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(View the listing here.)