Craving sushi? Here are Newport Beach's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi outlets in Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Nana San
PHOTO: sheena p./YELP
Topping the list is Nana San. Located at 3601 Jamboree Road, Suite 15B, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest rated sushi restaurant in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 888 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers praise the spot's array of fresh sushi and sashimi varieties, with a nod to the eatery's attentive service. Popular Yelp favorites include the restaurant's European sea bass, surf clams, spicy scallop handrolls and yuzu yellowtail.
2. San Shi Go
Photo: jazz n./Yelp
Next up is San Shi Go, situated at 205 Main St. just steps away from the Balboa Pier. With 4.5 stars out of 634 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite offering authentic and creative Japanese sushi.
The spot -- with an additional outpost in Laguna Beach -- offers an assortment of sushi/sashimi selections from sweet shrimp heads and salmon nigiri to red snapper and uni martinis complete with fresh oysters.
3. Ten Asian Bistro
Photo: ten asian bistro/Yelp
Ten Asian Bistro, a sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 815 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4647 MacArthur Blvd. to see for yourself.
The restaurant utilizes high quality and unique ingredients to create innovative sushi and sashimi dishes like the Green Dragon roll with spicy tuna, jalapenos and spicy aioli; Spanish mackerel with black rice; and peppercorn-crusted ahi with garlic ponzu. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Kitayama
Photo: Kitayama/Yelp
Check out Kitayama, which has earned four stars out of 678 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 101 Bayview Place.
On the menu, expect to find "a novel yet modern approach to the savory traditions of Japanese cuisine," the company says on its website, with nigiri offerings like seared salmon, octopus and scallops with mayonnaise. (You can check out the sushi menu here.)
5. Sushi Roku
Photo: Maria V./Yelp
And then there's Sushi Roku, a local favorite with four stars out of 549 reviews. Stop by 327 Newport Center Drive to hit up the sushi bar the next time the urge strikes.
The spot is affiliated with Innovative Dining Group (IDG) and features traditional sushi offerings using ingredients from around the globe, with a bit of California innovation.
Come try either the six-piece sushi or sashimi assortment plate filled with options like albacore, yellowtail, spicy tuna, shrimp and more. (See the menu here.)