Renting in Santa Monica: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Santa Monica if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1015 Second St.
Listed at $1,998/month, this studio is located at 1015 Second St.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, expect a stove, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. Cat owners, you're in luck: your feline is welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1311 California Ave.
Next, there's this studio located at 1311 California Ave. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 332 square feet of space.
In the furnished apartment, look for a walk-in closet, a Murphy bed, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. The building offers on-site management. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1425 Sixth St.
Here's a 625-square-foot studio residence at 1425 Sixth St. that's going for $1,938/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
937 10th St.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 937 10th St. It's also listed for $1,938/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher, a fireplace, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, two parking spaces and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
