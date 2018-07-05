COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Grounded' photography exhibit debuts at El Segundo Museum of Art

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
Photographer John Divola explored condemned homes near LAX in 1975.


In the early 2000s, photographer Zoe Crosher used her camera to document hotels near LAX along Century Boulevard.

Two photographers, separated by three decades, are now in one show. "Grounded" is the 35th "experience" at the El Segundo Museum of Art.

Divola's images capture homes abandoned to make way for airport expansion.

When the houses were being torn down, Divola began a second series called "House Removals."

Crosher took photos of 31 motels and hotels along Century Boulevard.

She says she wanted to expose the myth of what she calls "imaginary" Los Angeles.

"Grounded" runs through Sept. 22.
