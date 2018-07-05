COMMUNITY & EVENTS

DeForest Wetlands open in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The DeForest Wetlands in Long Beach are officially open.


The 34 acres adjacent to the L.A. River used to be an eyesore to this North Long Beach neighborhood. Now, the illegal trash dumping and overgrown brush are gone, giving way to native plants, trails and animal habitats.
The project took three years and $8.5 million to complete. The new wetlands extend one mile along the L.A. River.

The addition of the DeForest Wetlands contributes to the greater Los Angeles River Greenway, a citywide project creating a sustainable 52 miles of wetlands along the river.
