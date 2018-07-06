FOOD & DRINK

Gramercy brings East Coast-inspired cocktails and fare to Santa Monica

Photo: Tom K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A New York-style neighborhood bar and classic American spot (featuring an homage to the late Anthony Bourdain) has you covered. Located at 2460 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, the new arrival is called Gramercy.

The spot comes courtesy of Travis Clemens Santos and Troy Donnell, Eater Los Angeles reports, co-owners of West Hollywood's Bruhaus, The Belmont and The West End.

On the menu, expect to find East Coast-inspired comfort food offerings like chicken wings pizzaiola; Maine lobster rolls; and silver dollar pancakes with fresh berries, maple syrup and chantilly cream.

Thirsty? Come try one of the spot's specialty cocktails like the SoHo -- a mix of Botanist Gin, yellow chartreuse and orange bitters. (You can view the full menu here.)

Gramercy has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

George C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "I love the NYC theme, starting with the homage to Gramercy Park and down to the cocktail names. ... But it's not just the drinks that are delicious; the food here is out of this world. The Gramercy Burger in particular is outrageously good."

"Really solid little watering hole, great vibe (it's bright and airy now) and excellent food!" said Yelper Mark H. "Check it out -- you won't be disappointed."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gramercy is open from 11-2 a.m daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News