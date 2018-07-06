REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, explored

280 Aster St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Laguna Beach are hovering around $2,800. But how does the low-end pricing on a Laguna Beach rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

953 Glenneyre St., #A




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 953 Glenneyre St., #A, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,085/month.

The cottage features carpeted floors, a stove, a fireplace, outdoor space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

280 Aster St., #4




Listed at $2,350/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 280 Aster St., #4.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, a spacious closet and a front deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

100 Cliff Drive, #7




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 100 Cliff Drive, #7, is listed for $2,595/month for its 925 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, generous closet space and a deck. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

2838 Wards Terrace



And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2838 Wards Terrace, which, with 800 square feet, is also going for $2,595/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, a ceiling fan, a deck and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

31834 Virginia Way




To round things out, there's this 419-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 31834 Virginia Way. It's being listed for $2,795/month.

The furnished apartment features hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, built-in storage features and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
